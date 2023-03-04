Devil of a team: Williston defeats Chipley, 58-49 for Class 1A boys basketball state title

Strong start carries Red Devils in championship showdown with Tigers
RP Funding Center, Lakeland
RP Funding Center, Lakeland(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (WCJB) -The Williston boys basketball team made its first state title game appearnace one to remember. The Red Devils got off to a hot start against Chipley and held off a Tigers’ second half rally to win, 58-49, earning the first state crown in program history on Friday at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

Williston led 23-9 after one quarter and 32-11 at halftime. The Red Devils took command midway through the first with a 10-0 run and went on to outscore the Tigers 9-2 in the second quarter. The lead was cut to nine early in the fourth and five points in the final minute as Chipley scored 38 points in the second half. But Williston had enough energy in the tank to hang on.

Greg Maxwell led Williston with 22 points and 6 rebounds and shot 7-of-17 from the field. Kyler Lamb added 12 points for Williston and Quincy Parker chipped in 10.

The Red Devils (25-7) finish the season on an eight-game winning streak. Of their seven losses, four came by three points or less. Of their victories, two came against 6A school GHS and three others came at the expense of fellow region powerhouse Wildwood. Williston won the semifinal and title games by a combined 26 points.

Chipley (21-7) had its six-game winning streak broken. The Tigers reached the finals by getting past Hawthorne, 49-46 in the semifinals.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

Florida starting pitcher Brandon Sproat (8) throws a pitch during an NCAA regional championship...
No. 6 Gator baseball team shakes off early deficit, beats Miami 10-4, in series opener
Oak Hall High School, Thursday
Oak Hall’s Dylan Provencher signs with Carnegie Mellon
Oak Hall’s Dylan Provencher signs with Carnegie Mellon
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish.
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish