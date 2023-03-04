Devil of a team: Williston defeats Chipley, 58-49 for Class 1A boys basketball state title

LAKELAND, Fla. (WCJB) -The Williston boys basketball team made its first state title game appearnace one to remember. The Red Devils got off to a hot start against Chipley and held off a Tigers’ second half rally to win, 58-49, earning the first state crown in program history on Friday at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

Williston led 23-9 after one quarter and 32-11 at halftime. The Red Devils took command midway through the first with a 10-0 run and went on to outscore the Tigers 9-2 in the second quarter. The lead was cut to nine early in the fourth and five points in the final minute as Chipley scored 38 points in the second half. But Williston had enough energy in the tank to hang on.

Greg Maxwell led Williston with 22 points and 6 rebounds and shot 7-of-17 from the field. Kyler Lamb added 12 points for Williston and Quincy Parker chipped in 10.

The Red Devils (25-7) finish the season on an eight-game winning streak. Of their seven losses, four came by three points or less. Of their victories, two came against 6A school GHS and three others came at the expense of fellow region powerhouse Wildwood. Williston won the semifinal and title games by a combined 26 points.

Chipley (21-7) had its six-game winning streak broken. The Tigers reached the finals by getting past Hawthorne, 49-46 in the semifinals.

