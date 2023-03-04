Gainesville man charged after burning cigarette on man’s face

Jonathan Shumen, 34, was arrested and faces a felony battery charge, as well as drug charges.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested Jonathan Shumen, 34, after they say he burned someone in the face with a lit cigarette at a bar on SW 1st avenue.

One woman told officers Shumen would come onto her property, cause a disturbance and run away, only to return later.

Shumen was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a felony battery charge.

He also faces drug charges after officers found marijuana and a white powdery substance on him.

