Gainesville man charged after burning cigarette on man’s face

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested Jonathan Shumen, 34, after they say he burned someone in the face with a lit cigarette at a bar on SW 1st avenue.

One woman told officers Shumen would come onto her property, cause a disturbance and run away, only to return later.

TRENDING: Three Massachusetts residents arrested in Alachua County for carjacking

Shumen was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a felony battery charge.

He also faces drug charges after officers found marijuana and a white powdery substance on him.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.