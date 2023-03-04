Gainesville woman arrested for crashing into police car, hit-and-run, DUI

27-year-old Summer Roque was arrested after fleeing the scene of a patrol car crash while under the influence.
27-year-old Summer Roque was arrested after fleeing the scene of a patrol car crash while under the influence.(ACSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman was arrested after crashing into a patrol vehicle and fleeing the scene while under the influence Friday morning.

Police say Summer Roque, 27, crashed her vehicle into a patrol car at Northeast 23rd Avenue that was blocking the roadway.

Roque attempted to flee the scene in her vehicle, which was driving westbound, before being stopped by multiple officers.

TRENDING: At least two dead, roads closed after fatal traffic accident on U.S. 301 near Lawtey

The damages to the patrol vehicle are approximately $3,000, police say.

Gainesville Police officers arrested Roque on charges of DUI and hit-and-run.

