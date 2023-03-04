Gainesville woman arrested for crashing into police car, hit-and-run, DUI

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman was arrested after crashing into a patrol vehicle and fleeing the scene while under the influence Friday morning.

Police say Summer Roque, 27, crashed her vehicle into a patrol car at Northeast 23rd Avenue that was blocking the roadway.

Roque attempted to flee the scene in her vehicle, which was driving westbound, before being stopped by multiple officers.

The damages to the patrol vehicle are approximately $3,000, police say.

Gainesville Police officers arrested Roque on charges of DUI and hit-and-run.

