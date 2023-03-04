Gator gymnastics team falls to Oklahoma in 1-versus-2 showdown

Sloane Blakely, Trinity Thomas, Leanne Wong earn event titles in defeat
Florida's Leanne Wong competes on the uneven bars during an NCAA gymnastics meet against...
Florida's Leanne Wong competes on the uneven bars during an NCAA gymnastics meet against Georgia on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORMAN, Okla. (WCJB) -The No. 2 Gator gymnastics team came up short of victory on Friday at top-ranked Oklahoma, falling to last year’s NCAA champions 197.950 to 197.700. UF’s Leanne Wong claimed the all-around win with a mark of 39.675.

Wong’s best scores of the night came on vault and floor, where she scored a 9.950. Sloane Blakely shared an event win on beam with a 9.950, while Trinity Thomas scored a 9.975 on bars to win that event. OU’s Olivia Trautman put up the only 10.0 of the meet to win vault.

The Sooners scored a 49.600 on vault for the highest rotation score of the meet. Florida’s chances at victory were hurt by having three floor routines that scored lower than a 9.800. Florida posted a 49.175 in that rotation. Wong was the only all-around performer for UF.

The Gators next compete in a quad meet March 12 at Texas Woman’s University to conclude the regular season.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

