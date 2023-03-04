Gator gymnastics team falls to Oklahoma in 1-versus-2 showdown

NORMAN, Okla. (WCJB) -The No. 2 Gator gymnastics team came up short of victory on Friday at top-ranked Oklahoma, falling to last year’s NCAA champions 197.950 to 197.700. UF’s Leanne Wong claimed the all-around win with a mark of 39.675.

Wong’s best scores of the night came on vault and floor, where she scored a 9.950. Sloane Blakely shared an event win on beam with a 9.950, while Trinity Thomas scored a 9.975 on bars to win that event. OU’s Olivia Trautman put up the only 10.0 of the meet to win vault.

The Sooners scored a 49.600 on vault for the highest rotation score of the meet. Florida’s chances at victory were hurt by having three floor routines that scored lower than a 9.800. Florida posted a 49.175 in that rotation. Wong was the only all-around performer for UF.

The Gators next compete in a quad meet March 12 at Texas Woman’s University to conclude the regular season.

