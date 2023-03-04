At least two dead, roads closed after fatal traffic accident on U.S. 301 near Lawtey

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of a deadly traffic crash just outside of Lawtey that left two dead and at least three transported to a trauma center.

At 11 a.m. Saturday morning, Bradford County Fire Rescue officials warned of significant travel delays near U.S. Highway 301 and Northeast 247th Street, just north of Lawtey.

Paramedics are evaluating multiple patients at the time. It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved in the accident.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

