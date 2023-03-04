‘My son didn’t deserve this’: Gainesville mother mourns 4-year-old son who drowned in pond

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bright, smart, and happy; that’s how Taychianna Figueroa recalls her 4-year-old son, Kash Waylan Hodges.

Kash’s body was found in a retention pond behind Oakwood Commons Shopping Center after he drowned.

RELATED: ‘It’s a tragedy’: 4-year-old boy dies after drowning in retention pond in Gainesville

“No amount of money or materialistic things could ever fix this heartbreak. I can’t replace my son,” shared Figueroa “I can’t think about having another child in his place.”

Figueroa works at Celeste’s Pet Spa and Mobile Grooming. She left Kash with his father during a lunch break.

Figueroa said Kash managed to leave through the front door, walk through this breezeway, and wandered into the pond where he fell.

“I wish mommy could’ve saved him sooner,” shared Figueroa. “My heart sank when I saw his father pull him out of the water.”

Officials performed CPR for 45 minutes, then Kash was pronounced dead. Family members said Kash was on the autism spectrum and had just turned 4 years old on Valentine’s Day.

“We’re all pretty much a small little family here and I’ve only known Kash for a couple of weeks now,” stated business owner Justin Dowdy. “We’ve had a lot of fun outside playing and he’s got some chalk over there by the little sidewalk area that we were sitting over there drawing on the ground so he’s gonna be missed. This was a terrible tragedy.”

According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4. Some residents spoke with TV20 and said the property owners, should be held responsible for not having fencing around the pond.

“Too soon it was too soon,” cried Figueroa. “He’s supposed to bury us, we’re not supposed to bury him. We’re not supposed to go without him.”

Figueroa’s family and friends opened a GoFundMe account meant to help lay Kash to rest. A vigil will be held Saturday, March 3rd by the pond, in honor of Kash.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville man charged after burning cigarette on man’s face

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.