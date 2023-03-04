No. 6 Gator baseball team shakes off early deficit, beats Miami 10-4, in series opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Down 3-0 before taking a turn at bat, the Gator basbeall team didn’t flinch on Friday night, rallying past Miami, 10-4 to claim the opener of a three-game series at Condron Ballpark.

Wyatt Langford clubbed a pair of homers and went 3-for-5, while Cade Kurland and Richie Schiekofer also went deep for Florida (9-2), which bounced back from Wednesday’s 10-8 loss to Jacksonville.

Langford started the comeback with a first inning solo homer, and Florida tied the game by the bottom of the third inning on an RBI single by Ty Evans. The Gators out-hit the Hurricanes, 14-4. In the fourth, Langford broke the tie with an RBI double and Jac Caglianone added an RBI single to make the score 5-3 after four.

Brandon Sproat shook off a three-run first inning homer by the Hurricanes’ Yohandy Morales to toss six solid innings. Sproat (3-0) allowed four hits and struck out nine.

Hurston Waldrep (2-0) is scheduled to start Saturday’s middle contest, set for 2 p.m.

