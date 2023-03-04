Three inmates treated after being found under-the-influence in a Columbia County prison

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Florida Department of Corrections are sharing details about a potential drug-related incident at Columbia Correctional Institution in Lake City.

On Thursday night, staff say they treated three inmates who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

The inmates were treated on-site.

As a precaution, staffers involved were taken to an outside hospital and have since been cleared and released.

State corrections officials say the inmates have been in custody for a while.

