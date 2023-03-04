Williston man killed after charging at Levy County deputies with gun

Levy County Sheriff's deputies responded to an overdose and suicide attempt, but when they arrived the man who made the call charged at deputies with a firearm.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Williston is dead after being shot by Levy County deputies.

Levy County Sheriff’s officials say the two deputies went to Williston Highlands, to the call of an overdose and attempted suicide.

When they arrived, the 35-year old man who made the call rushed at deputies with a gun.

TRENDING: UPDATE: Mother and child dead, 2 children injured, road closures after three separate crashes on U.S. 301 near Lawtey

He was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The two deputies are now on paid leave as FDLE investigates.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

UPDATE: Mother and child dead, 3 children injured, road closures after three separate crashes on U.S. 301 near Lawtey
Williston man killed after charging at Levy County deputies with gun
WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather
27-year-old Summer Roque was arrested after fleeing the scene of a patrol car crash while under...
Gainesville woman arrested for crashing into police car, hit-and-run, DUI