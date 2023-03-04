Williston man killed after charging at Levy County deputies with gun

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Williston is dead after being shot by Levy County deputies.

Levy County Sheriff’s officials say the two deputies went to Williston Highlands, to the call of an overdose and attempted suicide.

When they arrived, the 35-year old man who made the call rushed at deputies with a gun.

He was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The two deputies are now on paid leave as FDLE investigates.

