Back-to-back shootings in Lake City leaves at least 4 injured

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating two shootings that left at least 4 people injured Sunday morning.

LCPD officials say one shooting happened around 11:00 a.m. near Northwest Alma Avenue, where 4 people were shot. All 4 victims were transported to the hospital.

Deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office talked to four male victims with wounds in the shoulder, neck, legs and stomach.

At approximately 12:20 p.m., police were called in reference to a second shooting, on Southeast Avalon Avenue. Police say the vehicle description matched the description of the vehicle from the first shooting.

Police say no one was injured in the second shooting.

