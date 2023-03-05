Echols’ 2 HR elevates the Gator softball team in 10-0 win at UAB

Charla Echols led the team with five runs batted in
University of Florida's Charla Echols (4) fires to first during an NCAA softball game on...
University of Florida's Charla Echols (4) fires to first during an NCAA softball game on Friday, Feb.10, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kelly Sheehan)(Kelly Sheehan | AP)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, AL. (WCJB) - The Florida softball team are enjoying a fun weekend in Birmingham. The (13-3) Gators shut out UAB, 10-0. Florida has outscored UAB 19-0 in 11 innings of play.

Charla Echols started off the day with a RBI single out to second base, bringing home Kendra Falby. Echols continued her stellar day with a home run in the fifth and followed it up with one in the sixth. The standout finished the day going 3 for 4 at the plate, two homers, and five runs batted in.

The Gators scored five more runs in the sixth inning including Kaila Pollard and Emily Wilkie smacking back to back homers for Florida.

The Gators will look to bring the brooms out at UAB on Sunday at 11am

