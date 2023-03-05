Gator baseball team collapses vs Miami, 14-6; Caglianone homered twice

Jac Caglianone hit his 10th homer of the season and leads the nation in home runs
Florida squanders away a 6-1 lead
Florida squanders away a 6-1 lead
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida baseball team had to handle three rain delays before they finally took the field vs Miami. The (9-3) Gators watched their 6-1 lead turn into a 14-6 win for the (8-3) Hurricanes.

Florida started things off with Jac Caglianone send his ninth homer of the season to the seats. A two-run shot gives Florida 2-0 lead early on. The Gators were not done and neither is Caglianone. He made it 6-1 after his second homer of the night. The standout leads the country in home runs with 10.

Hurston Waldrep struck out 14 batters in six innings, however he surrendered five earned runs. The bullpen took over and the Hurricanes scored nine more runs.

Florida will have another chance to close out the series with a rubber match with Miami. First pitch Sunday at noon.

