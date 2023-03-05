Gator basketball team caps off the season with senior day win over LSU, 79-67

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a senior day to remember for the Florida men’s basketball team vs LSU. The (16-15) Gators scored 50 points in the second half to win 79-67 over the (13-18) Tigers.

Florida started off the night with a questionable 33-29 halftime deficit to the last place Tigers. The Gators went to their freshman standout Riley Kugel. Florida found themselves down 12 points early in the second half, Kugel awakened the Gator offense with a couple shots from the three-point line and Florida cut the Tigers lead to 4.

Under eight minutes left to go. Kowacie Reeves rattled the rim with a big time slam dunk and the Gators took the lead for the first time since the eight minute mark in the first half, 54-53. Kugel would hit back to back three’s to increase their lead to 9. Kugel finished the night with 21 points, 4-7 from the three-point line, 8 for 14 from the field. Kugel is the first Florida freshman since Bradley Beal to hit eight straight games scoring 12 points or more against an SEC opponent. Kyle Lofton made his senior day a special one by putting up 16 points

Kugel said after the game about his second half performance, “I’d say the first half I was too lackadaisical. A couple of coaches came up to me and said pick it up. In the second half I came in and I know how to switch modes. Attack the defensive side and the offense will start flowing for me. That’s really what I did.”

Golden said about the win, “You don’t come back and win a game like this without multiple really good efforts, and I thought across the board, obviously Riley (Kugel) played great again tonight. Will (Richard) was fantastic with 18 points, scoring it really well and really efficiently. I thought Jason (Jitoboh) gave us really good minutes inside as well.”

The Gators will begin their first postseason run with Golden at the helm on Wednesday as the eighth seed. They will take on ninth seeded Mississippi State in Nashville, TN.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.