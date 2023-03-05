Gator basketball team caps off the season with senior day win over LSU, 79-67

Riley Kugel led the way with 21 points for the Gators
Florida scores 50 in the second half in comeback win vs LSU
Florida scores 50 in the second half in comeback win vs LSU(WCJB)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a senior day to remember for the Florida men’s basketball team vs LSU. The (16-15) Gators scored 50 points in the second half to win 79-67 over the (13-18) Tigers.

Florida started off the night with a questionable 33-29 halftime deficit to the last place Tigers. The Gators went to their freshman standout Riley Kugel. Florida found themselves down 12 points early in the second half, Kugel awakened the Gator offense with a couple shots from the three-point line and Florida cut the Tigers lead to 4.

Under eight minutes left to go. Kowacie Reeves rattled the rim with a big time slam dunk and the Gators took the lead for the first time since the eight minute mark in the first half, 54-53. Kugel would hit back to back three’s to increase their lead to 9. Kugel finished the night with 21 points, 4-7 from the three-point line, 8 for 14 from the field. Kugel is the first Florida freshman since Bradley Beal to hit eight straight games scoring 12 points or more against an SEC opponent. Kyle Lofton made his senior day a special one by putting up 16 points

Kugel said after the game about his second half performance, “I’d say the first half I was too lackadaisical. A couple of coaches came up to me and said pick it up. In the second half I came in and I know how to switch modes. Attack the defensive side and the offense will start flowing for me. That’s really what I did.”

Golden said about the win, “You don’t come back and win a game like this without multiple really good efforts, and I thought across the board, obviously Riley (Kugel) played great again tonight. Will (Richard) was fantastic with 18 points, scoring it really well and really efficiently. I thought Jason (Jitoboh) gave us really good minutes inside as well.”

The Gators will begin their first postseason run with Golden at the helm on Wednesday as the eighth seed. They will take on ninth seeded Mississippi State in Nashville, TN.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

University of Florida's Charla Echols (4) fires to first during an NCAA softball game on...
Echols’ 2 HR elevates the Gator softball team in 10-0 win at UAB
Devil of a team: Williston defeats Chipley, 58-49 for Class 1A boys basketball state title
No. 6 Gator baseball team shakes off early deficit, beats Miami 10-4, in series opener
Florida's Leanne Wong competes on the uneven bars during an NCAA gymnastics meet against...
Gator gymnastics team falls to Oklahoma in 1-versus-2 showdown