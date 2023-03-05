Gator lacrosse team puts a fork in Arizona State, 17-12

Maggi Hall and Emily Heller each recorded a hat trick for the Gators
Florida 17 Arizona State 12
Florida 17 Arizona State 12
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On a beautiful Sunday afternoon, the Florida lacrosse team continued their winning ways against Arizona State. The (3-2) Gators win back to back games after a 17-12 win over the (1-4) Sun Devils.

Florida would take an early 4-1 lead heading into the second quarter. The Sun Devils would put three straight goals to tie it at 4. However, the Gators never lost the lead. Tayler Warehime and Emma LoPinto scored a goal a piece. LoPinto has recorded 17 goals on the season. In the final minutes of the half, Danielle Pavinelli netted her tenth goal of the year as the Gators led 7-4 into the half.

In the second half, Florida would score ten goals. Maggi Hall and Emily Heller each put up a hat trick. Hall became the 21st Florida player to score 100 points or more in her career.

The Florida lacrosse team will host Loyola on Saturday at 11am

