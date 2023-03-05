Parts of I-75, 66th street in Marion County to close for repairs Monday after bridge collision

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Department of Transportation announced that parts of northbound I-75 in Marion County will be closing Monday night for repairs.

All northbound lanes will be closed at the intersection of I-75 and County Road 484. The closures will start at 9 p.m. Monday, March 6, and end at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Southwest 66th Street bridge over I-75 will also be closed during this time.

During this time, repairs will be made to the Southwest 66th Street bridge, which was damaged after a truck carrying an oversized load hit the bottom of the overpass.

The Florida Department of Transportation recommends the following detours:

Motorists heading northbound on I-75 will be directed to merge off the interstate at Exit 341 (County Road 484), head eastbound to U.S. 301, and continue north along U.S. 301 before reaching where U.S. 301 and U.S. 441 meet. Motorists wishing to return to I-75 should stay on U.S. 301/U.S. 441 until reaching State Road 40 in Ocala, where they can head west to return to I-75.

Motorists on the west side of the Southwest 66th Street bridge will be directed to State Road 200/Southwest College Road, head north on State Road 200/Southwest College Road to Southwest 43rd Street Road, and continue east on Southwest 43rd Street Road over the Southwest 43rd Street Road bridge.

Motorists on the east side of the Southwest 66th Street bridge will be directed to County Road 475A/Southwest 27th Avenue, head north on County Road 475A/Southwest 27th Avenue to Southwest 42nd Street, and continue west on Southwest 42nd Street. The roadway will become Southwest 43rd Street Road, and motorists will continue west over the Southwest 43rd Street Road bridge.

Intermittent lane closures will happen after Monday night, for approximately 25 days. During this time, one lane of the Southwest 66th Street bridge will be open.

The schedule may change due to weather or unforeseen conditions.

