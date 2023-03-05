Parts of University Avenue to close for safety improvements project

Parts of University Avenue are closing due to safety improvements projects in the area(WBNG)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Department of Transportation announced plans to begin a mobility and safety improvements project at the intersection of East University Avenue and Northeast 26th Terrace.

The $323,000 project, which is slated to begin this week, is aiming to increase pedestrian safety and mobility.

A Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon will be installed on East University Avenue, giving pedestrians a place to cross. The traffic device is an advanced crosswalk system that regulates both vehicle and pedestrian movement using traffic signals.

East University Avenue will see one-lane closures for the duration of the project.

The project is reported to finish this fall.

