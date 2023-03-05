Residents rocked out at Sister Hazel’s 5th annual ‘Lyrics for Life’ fundraiser

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sister Hazel is a band born out of Gainesville. Their leading member Ken Block started the lyrics for life fundraiser to raise money for children with cancer. He lost his younger brother to cancer after a four-fight.

“When Sister Hazel got a platform, we’ve always felt like it was important to use our platform for worthy causes if we can,” said Block. “We decided that this was one that we could all get behind because everybody has been impacted by cancer one-way shape or form.”

The event had endless food options, auction items, and live performances by sister hazel and country music star Darius Rucker.

“We have donated in the past and we were here last year and I’ve been on 10 rock boats, I love sister hazel, big fans. They’re great guys,” said attendee Kimberly Spells.

All of the money raised from the event will go to the stop children’s cancer foundation, camp hazelnut, and the Florida cancer specialists foundation.

“As a survivor, getting to work for the foundation is kind of a dream come true,” said Florida cancer specialist foundation manager Kristie Teal. “The work that we do enables, allow patients to keep a roof over their heads, the lights on while they’re going through such a tough journey is fantastic.”

“I still miss my little brother Jeffery and this is our way of giving back with all the things my family went through. It’s nice to be able to take what we went through and try to help other people,” said Block.

Organizers say the goal is to raise $650,000. Block says as long as people keep supporting the cause, the lyrics for life foundation will continue to help with the fight against cancer for years to come.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.