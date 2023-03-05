UF historical group honoring graduates of Lincoln High School

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Graduates of Lincoln High School are being honored by a UF history group.

UF’s Samuel Proctor Oral History Program held a two-day event this weekend honoring those that went to the school.

As part of the celebration, anybody that attended Lincoln was honored as part of the graduating class of 1965.

One of the members of that class of 1965 was Florida State Representative, Yvonne Hayes-Hinson.

“We had a great school,” said Hayes-Hinson, “great teachers, excellence exuded the atmosphere. You wanted to do more at all times and they had a way of motivating us to want to do more.”

Many people were unable to graduate Lincoln because they were moved to other schools during segregation.

“We had everything,” said Hayes-Hinson. “Even though it was segregated we felt like we had the world. I think it’s important for people today to know what we went through for them to have the advantages that they have today. The opportunities that they have today.”

The event also honored Dr Lavon Bracy, the first African-American student at Gainesville High School.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.