UF historical group honoring graduates of Lincoln High School

Those who attended Lincoln received honorary membership to the graduating class of 1965
Those who attended Lincoln received honorary membership to the graduating class of 1965
Those who attended Lincoln received honorary membership to the graduating class of 1965(WCJB)
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Graduates of Lincoln High School are being honored by a UF history group.

UF’s Samuel Proctor Oral History Program held a two-day event this weekend honoring those that went to the school.

As part of the celebration, anybody that attended Lincoln was honored as part of the graduating class of 1965.

One of the members of that class of 1965 was Florida State Representative, Yvonne Hayes-Hinson.

“We had a great school,” said Hayes-Hinson, “great teachers, excellence exuded the atmosphere. You wanted to do more at all times and they had a way of motivating us to want to do more.”

Many people were unable to graduate Lincoln because they were moved to other schools during segregation.

“We had everything,” said Hayes-Hinson. “Even though it was segregated we felt like we had the world. I think it’s important for people today to know what we went through for them to have the advantages that they have today. The opportunities that they have today.”

The event also honored Dr Lavon Bracy, the first African-American student at Gainesville High School.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

The goal is to raise $650,000
Residents rocked out at Sister Hazel’s 5th annual ‘Lyrics for Life’ fundraiser
UPDATE: Mother and child dead, 3 children injured, road closures after three separate crashes on U.S. 301 near Lawtey
Levy County Sheriff's deputies responded to an overdose and suicide attempt, but when they...
Williston man killed after charging at Levy County deputies with gun
Williston man killed after charging at Levy County deputies with gun