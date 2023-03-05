UF’s Anthony Richardson had a record-breaking Saturday at the NFL Combine

Richardson recorded a time of 4.43 seconds in the 40-yard dash
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in...
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WCJB) - Anthony Richardson made his presence known as he stepped on the field of Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. The Florida quarterback weighed in at 244 pounds, a height of 6′4 1/4. Richardson showed off his athletic ability as he soared his way to 40 and half inches in the vertical jump. He surpassed Josh Portis, a quarterback out of California University in Pennsyvania when he leapt for 40 inches in 2011. On the broad jump, Richardson knocked off Brad Smith’s record by a single inch with 10 feet and nine inches. Richardson showed dynamic ability on his throws and finished off the day with a 4.43 time in the 40-yard dash.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has Richardson marked number 12 on his drafting board. After Saturday’s performance, Richardson may have helped himself earn his way into the top 10 in late April.

This is a good start for the former Gator.

