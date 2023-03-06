18-year-old man arrested after shooting at his girlfriend in Lake City

LAKE CITY Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police Department (LCPD) arrested an 18-year-old on multiple charges after a report of gunfire in Lake City Monday afternoon.

Kendrick Hill Jr., 19, was arrested after shooting at his girlfriend, assaulting police and having possession of a firearm.

Officials say, a 911 caller reported Hill wearing all black running south on Southeast Church Avenue. When Hill approached the caller, Hill pulled a firearm and pointed it at the caller.

The shots were fired on Southwest Church Avenue and Southeast Nassau Street around 11:38 a.m., officials say.

The caller provided LCPD with the information as to where Hill ran. LCPD and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter and searched the area.

Hill was found in a house he shared with his girlfriend, who was also the intended target of the initial gunshots.

As Hill was being taken into custody, he kicked two officers, resulting in additional charges.

Officials say, no one was injured in the incidents.

Kendrick Hil Jr. is now in Columbia County Detention Center for charges of attempted first-degree murder, battery on law enforcement officers, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

