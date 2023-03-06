4 Americans missing, feared kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico

Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said.(Source: FBI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:35 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said Sunday.

The four had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday. They were travelling in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates.

The FBI San Antonio Division office said the vehicle came under fire shortly after it entered Mexico.

“All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” the office said. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the victims and the arrest of the culprits.

Matamoros is home to warring factions of the Gulf drug cartel.

The shootouts in Matamoros were so bad that the U.S. Consulate issued an alert about the danger Friday.

Tamaulipas state police said people had been killed and injured Friday, but did not say how many.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando
Three people are dead, including a TV news employee who was killed covering an earlier shooting...
Authorities: TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida

Latest News

Some California residents have been snowed in their homes in Crestline for about 11 days.
RAW: California residents trapped by walls of snow
TV20s Camron Lunn has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
A 16-year-old is in jail on a second-degree murder charge in Alachua County.
Alachua County teen charged with second degree murder