Alachua County teen charged with second degree murder

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 16-year-old is behind bars in the Alachua County Jail on a second-degree murder charge.

Elijah Moore was transferred there on the morning of March 5th, from juvenile detention.

He’s being prosecuted as an adult.

Court records show Moore is accused of shooting “John Marcus Weeks” in the “head” on February 16th.

Court documents show the judge ordered certain records to be sealed at the request of the state attorney’s office, which cited the need to protect an ongoing investigation.

