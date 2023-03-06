Biker dead after hit-and-run crash in Dixie County

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 55-year-old woman dead in Dixie County.

Officials say the woman was biking on U.S. Highway 19 north of Northeast 124th Avenue when a vehicle hit her and left the scene. She was transported to Shands Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The cyclist was riding a pink-colored bike on the outside lane of Southbound U.S. Highway 19.

The make and model of the vehicle are unknown, officials say.

FHP Investigators seek any information the public may have about the driver or vehicle involved in this crash. Tips can be left with the FHP Regional Communication Center in Jacksonville at 1-800-387-1290.

