Car crashes into business on North Main Street in Gainesville

Car crashes into Tire Outlet in Gainesville
Car crashes into Tire Outlet in Gainesville(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic slowed down on North Main Street in Gainesville on Monday afternoon after emergency crews responded to a car crash at a business.

Gainesville Police Officers say one person was struck when a car crashed into Tire Outlet at 1320 N. Main St.

The victim was standing inside the building when the car went through the glass in front of the business. The individual suffered cuts and a sore neck.

TRENDING: Local utilities could see more state regulations limiting charges, money transfers

Officers are investigating the crash.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando
Three people are dead, including a TV news employee who was killed covering an earlier shooting...
Authorities: TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida

Latest News

Supreme Court allows atheists’ lawsuit against Ocala over prayer vigil to continue
Supreme Court allows atheists’ lawsuit against Ocala over prayer vigil to continue
A hit-and-run incident left a woman dead in Dixie County, FHP says.
Biker dead after hit-and-run crash in Dixie County
Florida House District 24 map in Marion County
State House District 24 Seat Special Election Preview
Gator band goes to Ireland