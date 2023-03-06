Car crashes into business on North Main Street in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic slowed down on North Main Street in Gainesville on Monday afternoon after emergency crews responded to a car crash at a business.

Gainesville Police Officers say one person was struck when a car crashed into Tire Outlet at 1320 N. Main St.

The victim was standing inside the building when the car went through the glass in front of the business. The individual suffered cuts and a sore neck.

Officers are investigating the crash.

