Florida Forest Service takes advantage of fire in Ocala National Forest

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire in the Ocala National Forest is now a burnout operation.

The fire started in the Pinecastle bombing range.

Officials with the Florida Forest Service say they decided to take advantage of the fire and turn it into a 2200-acre burnout.

Crews are monitoring from the sky to make sure the fire stays contained.

