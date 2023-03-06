Florida Forest Service takes advantage of fire in Ocala National Forest

The fire started in the Pinecastle bombing range.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire in the Ocala National Forest is now a burnout operation.

Officials with the Florida Forest Service say they decided to take advantage of the fire and turn it into a 2200-acre burnout.

Crews are monitoring from the sky to make sure the fire stays contained.

