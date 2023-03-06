Gator baseball wins rubber match to clinch series win over No. 22 Miami, 14-4

BT Riopelle with a grand slam in the second inning
Jac Caglianone went six innings and surrendered four hits on one earned run
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is nothing like payback. The Florida baseball team was humbled by No. 22 Miami on Saturday night, 14-6. On Sunday, the (10-3) Gators sent home the (8-4) Hurricanes with a series loss, 14-4.

Florida brought the lumber out from the first pitch. BT Riopelle started things off with a single up the middle to bring home Wyatt Langford. The Gators ended up scoring three off a trifecta of singles to take a early 4-0 lead.

In the second inning, Florida loaded up the bases for Riopelle. The senior slammed it out to right center for a grand slam. The Gators took a 9-0 lead into the eighth inning. The Hurricanes scores four runs, but so did Florida.

Langford smacked a two-run shot to the left field wall. It was followed up by Josh Rivera’s fifth homer of the season and capped off by Ty Evans two-run blast. Evans would make the “U” sign as he crossed the plate and broke it upon his knee.

On the mound, Jac Caglianone silenced the Miami bats for six innings surrendering four hits, a earned run, and retired eight batters. The two-way player is 2-0 on the season along with 10 home runs at the plate.

The Gators will host a two-day series vs Florida Atlantic starting on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6pm

