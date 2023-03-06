Hawthorne home catches fire, body of homicide victim found inside

Putnam County Sheriff's Office deputies find dead body in burning home in Hawthorne
Putnam County Sheriff's Office deputies find dead body in burning home in Hawthorne(PCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched for a vehicle after a body was found inside a burning home in Hawthorne on Sunday morning.

Deputies along with Putnam County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire on Cottonwood Drive in Hawthorne around 9 a.m.

Inside the home, deputies found the body of an adult male. On Monday, the medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide.

The body has yet to be identified due to the condition the body was discovered in. The manner of death is not being released at this time.

Louis Stackhouse, 69, lives in the home. His vehicle, a silver 2008 Saturn Sky, was missing. Deputies ask anyone with information as to the location of Stackhouse or the sportscar to contact the sheriff’s office.

