High Springs Lions Club’s Cinderella’s Closet providing local high school girls with prom dresses

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lions Club in High Springs is helping make prom special for high school girls in Alachua County.

The Club held its annual Cinderella’s Closet this weekend to provide prom dresses to girls who need them.

Each year, people in the community donate dresses to the club, and girls can pick one out for free.

“Seeing the girls’ face and they shine,” said the head of the closet, Shelly Smith, “They go in the three-way mirror up there and they twirl around and they just love. It’s a great experience to see it, sometimes they couldn’t even go or get a dress if they didn’t come here.”

The club had more than just dresses and had all the accessories one could need to help style that perfect prom look.

“We have all kinds of accessories,” said Smith, “we have shoes, we have jewelry, we have somebody that alters the dresses. It’s just an amazing experience for everyone and to get a dress and have the experience, some girls can’t even do that, so we have a real fun time.”

Smith said they received over 750 dresses from donations this year.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.