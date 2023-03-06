Inmate’s brother demands answers after suicide in Bradford County Jail

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The brother of a Bradford County inmate who died after attempting to commit suicide in jail, is demanding answers from the sheriff’s office.

“We’re wanting answers, concrete answers,” said Stanley Lilly.

His sister, Alaina Lilly, attempted to commit suicide in the jail on Friday, February 24th, later dying in the hospital that Sunday.

“If she’s suicidal on suicide watch, in a solitary confinement cell, how was she able to have a blanket to do anything with anyways?” asked Stanley Lilly.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, Alaina Lilly was not on suicide watch.

“We did, in this particular case, review our intake procedures and part of that is a questionnaire that we go through to see if the inmate has had any history of suicidal thoughts or tendencies,” said Brad Smith, Chief Deputy of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith said after doing that with Lilly, jail staff did not have any reason to believe she was suicidal.

The room reserved for suicide watch is monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to staff. They said no belongings are allowed inside the cell except for a suicide gown.

“She was actually isolated in a cell because of a fight that she had had with another inmate,” said Smith, about Alaina Lilly.

He confirmed she did have a blanket in the cell with her, which she used to try to kill herself.

“We all know that she was going through things. She was in [jail] for drugs,” said Stanley. “With her being suicidal, she had already been in institutions before.”

Smith said he believes the agency handled this appropriately by following their protocols.

FDLE is currently investigating this death.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.