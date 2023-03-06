InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 14

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - This Week on InvestigateTV: When the pandemic hit, the unemployment system was put to the ultimate test, but amongst the aid, billions lost to potential fraud.  Consumer Investigator Caresse Jackman digs into the numbers to find out where the money went and what’s being done to protect your tax dollars in the future. Plus, Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa continues to dig into fake online reviews as one of the world’s largest retailers takes action and files suit.WHERE TO WATCH  ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

Fraud Files: In the opening months of the pandemic, millions of people rushed to file for unemployment as the country shut down. As a result, hundreds of billions of federal dollars poured into the unemployment insurance system. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, with all that money came a significant amount of fraud. In a September 2022 report, the U.S. DOL Inspector General said over the course of the pandemic, $45.6 billion was paid in potentially fraudulent unemployment insurance claims. In “Fraud Files”, Consumer Investigator Caresse Jackman explores a system one expert said was vulnerable before pandemic began. She also sits down with the Department of Labor to learn what changes are taking place to ensure your tax dollars stay safe. Plus, she digs into the numbers at the state level to see just how much was lost to potential fraud.

Five Star Fakes 2.0 and 3.0: Our national investigative team continues their look into fake online reviews with a pair of new “Five Star Fakes” investigations. According to the World Economic Forum, fake online reviews cost businesses and consumers $152 billion a year. BrightLocal research found 82% of consumers have read a fake review in the last year. Now, one of the largest retailers in the world is fighting back, as Amazon is suing the administrators of more than 11,000 Facebook Groups. In the first story, Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa gets expert analysis of the legal battle and breaks down the best ways to avoid Five Star Fakes. In the second story, DePompa examines how the reputations of local businesses are being damaged. She speaks with a small business owner targeted by fake reviews and the online investigator who helped her uncover the problem.

Watching Your Wallet – Employment Scams: According to the Better Business Bureau, an estimated 14 million people are exposed to employment scams every year. In this Watching Your Wallet, Consumer Investigator Caresse Jackman examines scammer strategies and explains how you can protect yourself while you’re on the hunt for a new job.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando
Three people are dead, including a TV news employee who was killed covering an earlier shooting...
Authorities: TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida

Latest News

Supreme Court of the United States
Supreme Court allows atheists’ lawsuit against Ocala over prayer vigil to continue
GRU (File)
Local utilities could see more state regulations limiting charges, money transfers
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
TV20 YOUR MONEY: Health insurance rewards programs
TV20 YOUR MONEY: Health insurance rewards programs
Lake City man arrested on attempted murder charge for convenience store shooting