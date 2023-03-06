Lake City man arrested on attempted murder charge for convenience store shooting

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department arrested the suspect in one of the several shootings in the city over the weekend.

Ike Henderson, 28, faces charges including attempted murder, fleeing, and obstructing law enforcement.

Officers say they responded to a convenience store on Lake Jeffrey Road after reports of gunfire on Friday. Officers found one victim with a gunshot wound, who was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Using surveillance video, officers identified the suspect’s vehicle. Officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver sped off and eventually ran away on foot with a passenger.

Henderson surrendered to the police department over on Saturday.

