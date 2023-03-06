Lake City man arrested on attempted murder charge for convenience store shooting

Lake City Police Department, generic
Lake City Police Department, generic(wcjb)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department arrested the suspect in one of the several shootings in the city over the weekend.

Ike Henderson, 28, faces charges including attempted murder, fleeing, and obstructing law enforcement.

TRENDING: Back-to-back shootings in Lake City leaves at least 4 injured

Officers say they responded to a convenience store on Lake Jeffrey Road after reports of gunfire on Friday. Officers found one victim with a gunshot wound, who was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Using surveillance video, officers identified the suspect’s vehicle. Officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver sped off and eventually ran away on foot with a passenger.

RELATED: Rally against gun violence held in Lake City hours after two shootings

Henderson surrendered to the police department over on Saturday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando
Three people are dead, including a TV news employee who was killed covering an earlier shooting...
Authorities: TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida

Latest News

One Class at a Time: Natalie Watkins
One Class at a Time: Natalie Watkins
One Class at a Time: Natalie Watkins
Expect road and lane closures in Belleview and Ocala starting on March 13
Temporary road and lane closures in Marion County next week
MCPS job seekers can sharpen their skills through a career camp
MCPS job seekers can sharpen their skills at a career camp