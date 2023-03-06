MCPS job seekers can sharpen their skills at a career camp

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public School’s first Career Camp will be held this Wednesday, March 8th from 4-6 pm at three locations.

Those locations are:

Legacy Elementary (8496 Juniper Road, Ocala, 34480)

Marion Oaks Elementary (280 Marion Oaks Trail, Ocala, 34473)

Howard Academy (306 NW 7 Ave., Ocala, 34475)

The camp will help polish MCPS job seekers’ resumes and job skills in preparation for interviews at the district’s April 15th career fair.

Individuals going through the camp can leave the event “camp certified” and receive priority consideration at the career fair.

