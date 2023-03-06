MCPS job seekers can sharpen their skills at a career camp

MCPS job seekers can sharpen their skills through a career camp
By Kristin Chase
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public School’s first Career Camp will be held this Wednesday, March 8th from 4-6 pm at three locations.

Those locations are:

  • Legacy Elementary (8496 Juniper Road, Ocala, 34480)
  • Marion Oaks Elementary (280 Marion Oaks Trail, Ocala, 34473)
  • Howard Academy (306 NW 7 Ave., Ocala, 34475)

The camp will help polish MCPS job seekers’ resumes and job skills in preparation for interviews at the district’s April 15th career fair.

Individuals going through the camp can leave the event “camp certified” and receive priority consideration at the career fair.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando
Three people are dead, including a TV news employee who was killed covering an earlier shooting...
Authorities: TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida

Latest News

MCPS job seekers can sharpen their skills at a career camp
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Basketball drills
March Madness is here and on this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn a few new drills...
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Basketball drills