No injuries after a house fire in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - No one is hurt after a house caught fire in High Springs this morning.

According to High Springs Fire officials a home near NW 241st was covered in flames around 6:30 a.m.

When crews from High Springs and Alachua County fire rescue arrived they were able to get the fire under control in minutes.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

