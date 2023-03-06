No injuries after a house fire in High Springs

A house caught fire in High Springs near NW 241st around 6:30 a.m.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - No one is hurt after a house caught fire in High Springs this morning.

According to High Springs Fire officials a home near NW 241st was covered in flames around 6:30 a.m.

When crews from High Springs and Alachua County fire rescue arrived they were able to get the fire under control in minutes.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

