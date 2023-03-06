No one hurt when 2 United flights touch at Boston airport

FILE — Passengers make their way through Logan International Airport, Tuesday, July 22, 2008, in Boston. Two United Airlines flights scheduled to depart from Boston's Logan International Airport Monday, March 6, 2023, made contact with each other near the gate area, federal aviation and airport officials said.(AP Photo/Lisa Poole, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — Two flights scheduled to depart from Boston Logan International Airport on Monday morning made contact with each other near the gate area, federal aviation and airport officials said.

United Airlines Flight 515 was being pushed back from the gate by a tow tug when its right wing struck the tail of United Airlines Flight 267 around 8:30 a.m., according to preliminary information released by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Both jets were Boeing 737s.

No injuries were reported.

The FAA is investigating another near collision at a U.S. airport. (WBZ via CNN)

Flight 515 was heading to Newark, and Flight 267 was scheduled to fly to Denver, airport officials said. Both flights were rescheduled for later in the day.

United hasn’t yet responded to an email sent requesting additional information.

The investigation is ongoing.

The incident came one week after a JetBlue flight from Nashville landing at Logan had to take evasive action when a Learjet charter jet crossed an intersecting runway.

