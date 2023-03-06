One Class at a Time: Natalie Watkins

One Class at a Time: Natalie Watkins
By Kristin Chase
Published: Mar. 6, 2023
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - March’s winner is Natalie Watkins from Mebane Middle School.

She teaches 8th-grade math, “It’s a challenge. No one wants to do anything that’s not a challenge,” said Watkins.

She has been teaching at Mebane for 8 years, but this was not her first career. “My first was in finance and insurance, which was great, but it is a matter of being with kids and seeing the light bulb come on,” said Watkins.

Her expertise on the subject and care for her students is appreciated by those who learn from her every day

“She is really good at explaining things,” said 8th grader, Sophie Copeland. “I feel like she takes the time to teach the class about math and she really likes math I feel like some teachers don’t really like what they teach but she really enjoys it”

Mrs. Watkins is also appreciated by her fellow staff, as she is the current Teacher of the Year at Mebane.

“She’s more than a teacher, she’s like a mom to most of these students,” said the dean of students, TJ Spina. “She is able to interact with each one of them on a different level and really make them feel comfortable in the classroom”

This year Mrs. Watkins also began a magnet program for 6th graders titled “Biomedical Mustangs” which focuses on all things forensics.

Whether it is teaching math or leading this new research program, Mrs. Watkins says her love for the career really comes down to the relationships with her students.

“The hugs and being called mama Watkins is truly the highest standard you can have as a teacher,” said Watkins with a smile on her face.

