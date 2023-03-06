Red Tide Bloom threatens northern Gulf Coast

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Wildlife Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is monitoring Red Tide algae blooms along the Florida’s southwest coast.

Experts however, are not concerned the red tide algae to make an appearance in gulf waters near Cedar Key.

Red tide algae blooms usually correlate with warmer Gulf waters which typically peak in late summer and early fall. But early season Red Tide is already being detected in high concentrations near places like Sarasota.

“And so were having increased temperatures across the state and with nutrient impacts along the coast it makes the likelihood of algae bloom stronger”, said Mike Allen, Director, UF-IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station.

Experts say that although red tide is increasing in portions of the Gulf of Mexico especially this time of year at least in this portion of the Gulf of Mexico, here in the Cedar Key area that Red Tide is kept at bay thanks to the offshore flow of the water.

“It can get trapped in some of those bays, like Sarasota Bay and Charlotte Harbor, then it gets worse and worse, so were not as quite susceptible to that, but were always fearful of a bloom”, said Mike Allen, Director, UF-IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station.

The gulf waters near Cedar Key are an open system which prevents stagnation.

“it being an open system, causes, when we do get red tide in here, it flushes out and it doesn’t tend to just sit here and grow on it self, so that is a kind of the physical attributes of this part of the coast make it not quite as vulnerable”, said Mike Allen, Director, UF-IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station.

Residents say they are hoping the Red Tide doesn’t was ashore in places like Cedar Key.

