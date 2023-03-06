Russell Report: Is Anthony Richardson’s NFL Combine success a sign he’ll be successful as an NFL QB?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Did you notice? Anthony Richardson absolutely blew up at the NFL combine. He was first among quarterbacks in height, in weight at 244 pounds, and also first in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.43 seconds and he was first in the vertical jump and the broad jump. The broad jump was an NFL combine record for quarterbacks. Do these freakish numbers mean he’ll be a great or even successful quarterback in the NFL? Of course not. But scouts had to take notice of his raw ability and drool over the possibilities. If people didn’t think he was going to be a first rounder, those numbers say differently. But now it’s the job of whatever NFL team picks him to devise an offense that fits his skill set. That will be crucial to his success. His journey will be an interesting one to watch for sure.

Meanwhile AR’s former team, the Florida Gators, began spring practice over the weekend and frankly there are question marks about every position group with the exception of running back. A slew of players from the previous coaching staff left and so did some assistant coaches so now the rebuild truly begins. Phil Steele ranks Florida’s schedule as the sixth toughest in the country for next year so improving a 6-7 record may not be easy. Finding a quarterback will be huge, as well as more playmakers at receiver, a tight end that can be a factor in the passing game and improving a defense that has been historically bad the last couple of seasons are the top priorities. With Texas and Oklahoma arriving next year, the SEC will only get stronger.

The Gator Baseball team has just one more weekend of non-conference play before opening SEC play at home against Alabama. And while Florida is knocking the cover off the ball offensively, the bullpen remains a problem. Outside of Brandon Neely to close games, coach Kevin O’Sullivan really hasn’t found someone he can truly trust at this point to bridge the gap to Neely. Most of the time, the talented Gator starters will give you six innings and if Neely can throw two innings in two of the three games, you just need to find people to get the work done for about five innings. The work to find those reliable arms continues.

Both Gator Basketball teams have now entered postseason play. The Gator women lost in its first game in the SEC Tournament and now wait to see if they’ll get an invite to the WNIT while the men will face Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament this week. The Gator men may also get an NIT bid and I know some fans say neither team should go to that event. I disagree. For where these programs are now with new coaches and rosters, any postseason play I think is good. Don’t get me wrong, you don’t want to make a habit of going to the NIT because the coach won’t be around for long, but for right now, how does that hurt anything?

Finally, congratulations to Gator Softball Coach Tim Walton who recently won his 900th career game as Florida’s head coach. What he has done with that program is truly remarkable with its consistency and high level of play. And to top it off, he’s a good dude too. Congrats Tim! I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

RELATED: Russell Report: What new NIL legislation means for college athletes

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.