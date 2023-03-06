State House District 24 Seat Special Election Preview

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The race for the State House District 24 seat is Tuesday. Five GOP candidates are running for the seat formally held by Joe Harding. Harding resigned back in December. He was indicted for collecting Covid-19 related business loans for businesses that were not operating.

The five candidates running are Justin Albright, Charlie Stone, Stephen Pyles, Jose Juarez, and Ryan Chamberlin. Albright is a familiar name in Marion County.

“’Your brother is the tax collector, are you running on your family name,’ said Alrbight. “That question has come up a lot. I’m running on my own name.”

Stone is a former State Representative

“We need some experience, some knowledge, somebody that knows how to get the job done from day one,” mentioned Stone.

RELATED: Ocala Physician Stephen Pyles runs for State House District 24 seat

Pyles is a doctor.

“I’ve always felt a physician should look at doing this sort of thing when they get to the end of their career,” said Pyles.

And all the candidates own businesses in Marion County.

“So what we did, my wife and I, Kelly started another business then called ‘BarbaCuban,’” said Juarez. “So that started our whole sauce company with that adventure.”

“To form an LLC sometimes, you know it might be an $85 fee to form an LLC on a project,” stated Chamberlin. “And that project might be just for a six to 12 month period of time.”

As for as issues, Juarez and Albright want to focus on mental health if they win the seat. They agree the facilities and services are there, but there’s a disconnect.

“We’ve had five suicides with the fire department there,” said Juarez. I think they are overstressed, you know they are having to run those engines you know more, they don’t have enough of people.”

Albright mentioned, “I think with my history in recovery, and the network of people that I am still on contact with on a daily basis, that I bring a fresh perspective to that.”

Pyles wants to try and help the homeless community.

“There’s certainly also been government money that’s been given to Marion County,” stated Pyles. “There’s been services there but they set up shop, they go to a location, they have telephone, but how do you get the homeless people to that?”

Stone and Chamberlain are both supported the Parental Rights in Education bill sponsored by Harding, opponents called it the “Don’t Say Gay bill.”

“It got named that, that’s what people called it,” said Stone. “But yea I supported the bill as it was written. I don’t know that it’s 100% correct. I think it needs some adjustments.” Chamberlin said, “it’s not what these young kids should be experiencing, maybe not even what adults should be experiencing. But especially when you’re systematically trying to get it into their minds at that early age, you have an agenda.”

Even though the five candidates have been campaigning for weeks, there’s been some mud slinging in the race from the start. Albright’s brother is the Marion County Tax Collector. When Albright through his hat into the ring, his brother said on social media he was going to vote for someone else.

“Ever since my father died a few years ago, we kind of had a family quarrel,” explained Albright. “We kind of had a divided family, and a lot of other families I’m sure go through that same thing. And so I chose not to respond really on social media to that, I kind of hold myself to a higher standard.”

Within the past week, some cease-and-desist letters were also filed. They were over hit pieces in mailers that were attacking the candidates.

“You can have a PAC supporting your campaign, and that PAC can throw your opponents under the bus,” stated Pyles. “And you can step by and say ‘I don’t know anything about that.’ but you do!”

Stone said “The negative mail pieces or the negative phone calls, they try to define you as a person they can beat, when in reality you know that’s not you, that’s not your personality, and you never come close to doing what they are trying to put, but they try to plant that seed of doubt in the voters mind.”

Juarez sent a cease-and-desist to Chamberlin, but Chamberlin says he’s running a clean campaign. In a statement, Chamberlin said, “it is unfortunate that in the final hours of the race that the other candidates are now resorting to blaming our campaign for all the involvement that PACs have had in this race.”

Pyles also sent a cease and desist to Annie Delgado. Delgado ran a political forum for the candidates in Ocala earlier in the campaign.

“You know it’s for the campaign, it’s for the mailers, and everything else that’s out there,” said Juarez. “So and in that particular forum I think only one person showed up in that forum.”

We reached out to Delgado for comment. She said she never received the letter.

Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This is a closed primary, so only registered Republicans can vote. To find your polling place, visit the Marion County Supervisor of Elections Office website.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.