State Senate moving quickly on bill that would shield businesses and insurers from some lawsuits

It largely mirrors a controversial bill that is also moving through the House.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The Florida Senate will move quickly this week on a wide-ranging bill aimed at shielding businesses and insurers from costly lawsuits.

The Senate Banking and Insurance Committee is scheduled Tuesday to take up the bill, which was filed last week.

It largely mirrors a controversial bill that is also moving through the House.

The bills include proposals such as eliminating what are known as “one-way” attorney fees in lawsuits against insurers and reducing from four years to two years a statute of limitations for filing negligence lawsuits.

House bill sponsor Tommy Gregory says reform is needed, as frivolous lawsuits increase prices for everyone.

“It is families across the state that suffer when they have to pay more for goods and services because businesses are having to pay for a legal system that is out of balance.”

State Rep. Tommy Gregory, R- Lakewood Ranch

While business and insurance groups have lined up behind the plan, plaintiffs’ attorneys and other opponents contend the changes would harm people who deserve to be compensated for injuries.

State Representative Frentrice Driskell is the House Minority Leader.

“This bill would be bad for consumers, because we are very concerned that it could cut off or curtail the access to courts that Floridians rely on now.”

State Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D- House Minority Leader

Florida’s 2023 legislative session begins tomorrow, March 7th.

