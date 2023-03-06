Temporary road and lane closures in Marion County next week

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On March 13, motorists can expect temporary road and lane closures to begin in Marion County for repairs.

The temporary lane closure will be along Southeast 113th Street Road in Belleview between the intersections of Southeast Highway 464C and Bay Road. This closure will be during the daytime from March 13 through May 12.

The temporary road closure will be on Hemlock Terrace Way in Ocala from Hemlock Terrace Track to Redwood Trace. This closure will begin on March 13 at seven a.m. and end around five p.m.

Both closures will require pavement repairs.

Construction crews will place barricades and signs to detour traffic around the work zones.

Adverse weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances may affect schedules.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.