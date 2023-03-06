UF’s Colin Castleton voted First Team All-SEC, Riley Kugel chosen for the All-Freshman Team

Florida has earned the No. 8 seed for this week’s conference tournament
Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) tries to get around Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua...
Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) tries to get around Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida upset Tennessee 67-54. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)(Alan Youngblood | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Although his season was cut chort by a broken hand, Florida Gator fifth-year forward Colin Castleton still made his mark on college basketball. Castleton was voted First Team All-SEC on Monday, becoming the fourth Gator in the 21st century to be chosen All-SEC in three different seasons.

Castleton led Florida in scoring (16.0), rebounding (7.7), and blocks (3.0). His blocks per game total ranks fourth in the nation. He was also voted to the All-SEC Defensive Team.

Alabama’s Brandon Miller was chosen as SEC Player of the Year, while Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams and Vanderbilt’s Jerry Stackhouse shared Coach of the Year distinction.

Gator guard Riley Kugel’s impressive late-season run earned him a spot on the All-SEC Freshman Team. Kugel averaged 12.6 points in SEC play while shooting 51 percent from the field. He ended the regular season by scoring in double figures in eight straight games.

Florida (16-15 overall, 9-9 SEC) has earned the No. 8 seed for this week’s conference tournament and opens play Thursday at 1 p.m. against Mississippi State in Nashville.

