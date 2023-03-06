GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville leaders first look at potential cuts and consolidations begins during a Monday meeting.

The Gainesville Audit Committee’s first 2023 meeting takes place at 3 p.m.

Agenda items include reports from the city’s auditor including a quarterly report along with how the organization is monitoring for fraud. The state’s audit committee recently recommended 18 changes be made to help lessen the city’s debt.

Alachua County School Board members begin a partial school rezoning process this week.

This spot rezoning will help ease overcrowding at Chiles, Hidden Oak and Meadowbrooke Elementary schools.

Terwilliger Elementary school would be the school to gain students.

The process begins with a school board workshop Wednesday at 8 p.m.

RELATED: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

Also on Wednesday, people looking for Marion County school employment have a chance to enhance their resumes.

A career camp is happening from 4 to 6 p.m. at three separate Marion County schools.

Those schools are Howard Academy along with Legacy and Marion Oaks elementary schools.

The camp includes mock interviews and other ways to gain an edge on other people looking to be hired.

The event is free and open to all adults looking to be hired by MCPS.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.