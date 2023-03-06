The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

TV20s Camron Lunn has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:06 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville leaders first look at potential cuts and consolidations begins during a Monday meeting.

The Gainesville Audit Committee’s first 2023 meeting takes place at 3 p.m.

Agenda items include reports from the city’s auditor including a quarterly report along with how the organization is monitoring for fraud. The state’s audit committee recently recommended 18 changes be made to help lessen the city’s debt.

Alachua County School Board members begin a partial school rezoning process this week.

This spot rezoning will help ease overcrowding at Chiles, Hidden Oak and Meadowbrooke Elementary schools.

Terwilliger Elementary school would be the school to gain students.

The process begins with a school board workshop Wednesday at 8 p.m.

RELATED: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

Also on Wednesday, people looking for Marion County school employment have a chance to enhance their resumes.

A career camp is happening from 4 to 6 p.m. at three separate Marion County schools.

Those schools are Howard Academy along with Legacy and Marion Oaks elementary schools.

The camp includes mock interviews and other ways to gain an edge on other people looking to be hired.

The event is free and open to all adults looking to be hired by MCPS.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando
Three people are dead, including a TV news employee who was killed covering an earlier shooting...
Authorities: TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida

Latest News

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
A 16-year-old is in jail on a second-degree murder charge in Alachua County.
Alachua County teen charged with second degree murder
Alachua County teen charged with second degree murder
A house caught fire in High Springs near NW 241st around 6:30 a.m.
No injuries after a house fire in High Springs