Woman shares secret to longevity at 105th birthday celebration

She said she's lived an eventful life, including having the honor of meeting some presidents.
By Carissa Simpson and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A woman in Tennessee celebrated her 105th birthday Friday at Shannondale of Knoxville Assisted Living.

Jeanne Fox said being happy is her secret to longevity and staying young.

“I always have a happy disposition,” she said. “I don’t go around looking for trouble.”

Fox was born in Ohio in 1918 but moved to Knoxville in 1963 with her late husband, Dick Fox.

She said she’s lived an eventful life, including having the honor of meeting some presidents.

When Fox was 7 years old, she met former President Herbert Hoover in the Oval Office and sang on the Capitol steps.

She then met former President Franklin D. Roosevelt and first lady Elanor Roosevelt when she was 18.

When Fox moved to Knoxville, she started attending First Presbyterian Church and was one of the volunteers who helped build Fort Kid.

