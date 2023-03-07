Alachua County man sentenced to life in prison captured after going on the run

Ian Gabriel Montero-Lopez, 19, convicted of sexual battery in his absence
Ian Gabriel Montero-Lopez, 19, convicted of sexual battery in his absence(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man will now begin serving his life sentence after being convicted of sexual battery in Alachua County while he was on the run from the law.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office worked with the U.S. Marshals to bring Ian Montero-Lopez, 19, into custody. He was initially arrested for giving a teen girl narcotics and sexually battering her on Christmas Eve 2021.

RELATED: Gainesville man convicted of sexual battery in his absence

He was arrested and bonded out of jail ahead of his November 2022 trial. While the jury selection process was underway, he left town. The trial continued in his absence.

Montero-Lopez was convicted and sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years.

According to officials, detectives provided information that revealed his whereabouts and he was brought into custody.

