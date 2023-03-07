Alachua County Sheriff Watson skips commission meeting regarding budget

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A special meeting between Alachua County commissioners and Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday was postponed.

The published agenda shows three topics for the meeting, including a discussion about the jail telephone system, jail inmate fees, and a jail pilot re-entry hub. Recommendations of budget cuts were listed for most of the items.

In a post on Facebook, Commissioner Mary Alford says the sheriff refused to show up because he didn’t like staff recommendations regarding funding for the jail.

In a letter to commissioners, Watson says he wants more time to prepare in order to have a productive meeting.

The meeting is now set for April 6 at 5 p.m.

