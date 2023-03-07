Association of Reptile Keepers Florida filed a motion in lawsuit against the FWC reptile regulations

US-ARK Florida officials filed a summary judgment
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:25 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
They are suing after the 2021 FWC rule change, moving green iguanas and tegus to the prohibited list.

These reptiles were originally on the conditional list.

Some North Central Florida residents are against the changes saying it would hurt small businesses and make it easier for FWC officials to revoke wildlife licenses.

