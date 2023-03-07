Association of Reptile Keepers Florida filed a motion in lawsuit against the FWC reptile regulations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Association of Reptile Keepers Florida filed a motion in their lawsuit against the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation’s reptile regulations.

US-ARK Florida officials filed a summary judgment. That’s a decision made with statements and evidence, but no trial.

They are suing after the 2021 FWC rule change, moving green iguanas and tegus to the prohibited list.

These reptiles were originally on the conditional list.

Some North Central Florida residents are against the changes saying it would hurt small businesses and make it easier for FWC officials to revoke wildlife licenses.

