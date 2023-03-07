“Carolyn’s Heart” helps teach people financial literacy

A new Alachua County non-profit is keeping one Gainesville woman’s legacy alive
By Lisa Sacaccio
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keeping a heart of giving, beating. “Carolyn’s Heart” is a new non-profit in Alachua County.

“Carolyn’s Heart” was started by Romona Jackson. Jackson wanted to honor her late and beloved mother, Carolyn. Her goal is to help those in need with financial literacy. This includes money management and emergency services.

“Carolyn’s Heart” is a member of the Gainesville Chamber, and Philanthropic Area of the Community Foundation of North Central Florida. Visit carlynsheart.org to donate, volunteer, or learn more about “Carolyn’s Heart.”

Address: Carolyn’s Heart Incorporated

6066 NW 118th Place

Alachua, FL 32615

