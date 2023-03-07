City of Starke holds two public hearings
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Starke will hold two public hearings.
It will be on an ordinance declaring a moratorium on applications for telecommunications towers and antennas special permit approval for 180 days.
TRENDING: MCSO warns of a scam caller asking for ransom money
The city commission proposed to declare the moratorium within the area shown on the map.
These hearings will start at 5:30 p.m. in the city commission meeting room located in city hall.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.