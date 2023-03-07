City of Starke holds two public hearings

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Starke will hold two public hearings.

It will be on an ordinance declaring a moratorium on applications for telecommunications towers and antennas special permit approval for 180 days.

The city commission proposed to declare the moratorium within the area shown on the map.

These hearings will start at 5:30 p.m. in the city commission meeting room located in city hall.

