Expo to help disabled in event of natural disaster

By Bert Charan
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A group in Marion County is making sure disabled persons can access critical resources during a natural disaster.

This is what the Center For Independent Living is working on its 6th Annual Emergency Preparedness Expo held Tuesday in Ocala.

The Expo is meant to improve emergency shelter accessibility, contacts and disaster planning for disabled people. More than participants and over 25 vendors were on hand for the event.

"It could also be for, you know, motor vehicle crash accidents, any kind of falls, injuries, what we find is that when people are prepared for a disaster they're also prepared for what we may call everyday accidents", said Tony Delisle Exec. Director of the Center for Independent Living of NCFL.

Speakers for Tuesdays event included Disability Right Florida, Marion County Emergency Management and the American Red Cross.

