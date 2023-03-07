FHP yet to release details on deputy-involved shooting that killed a man one month ago
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LIKE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday marks one month since a man was shot and killed by a state trooper in Live Oak, and TV20 still haven’t gotten answers from law enforcement officials.
The shooting happened at the Busy Bee convenience store on U.S. 192, at around 5:30 p.m. on February 7th.
The trooper involved was not injured and was placed on non-disciplinary administrative leave.
FHP officials haven’t revealed whether the trooper involved was on duty or responding to a crime.
FDLE agents are investigating.
